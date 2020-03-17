Matt Ryan hates to see Austin Hooper go, happy to see Hayden Hurst

Getty Images

The Falcons lost a tight end and gained a tight end.

Quarterback Matt Ryan hates to see Austin Hooper go but welcomes the arrival of Hayden Hurst to replace Hooper.

Hooper signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns.

“Obviously it’s tough to lose a guy like Austin because he was so productive for us,” Ryan said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “At the same time, I’m very happy for him because I think he deserves every penny he’s made. He played great for us. So I’m happy for him, personally.’’

Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick, has made 43 receptions and 512 yards with three touchdowns the past two seasons.

“I’m excited about the addition of Hayden to our roster and look forward to getting to work with him, whenever things settle down and get back to normal,” Ryan said.