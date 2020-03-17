Getty Images

It was a wild Monday in the NFL, with big moves happening all day and into the wee hours of Tuesday morning — except at the quarterback position.

The biggest free agent of all, Tom Brady, has had no news at all. And the same can be said for Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers, all of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens on Wednesday. The quarterback situation remains in flux.

But everywhere else, there was big news on the first day of the “legal tampering” period.

One of the best wide receivers in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins, was traded to the Cardinals. Shockingly, the Cardinals didn’t even have to give up a first-round draft pick, instead sending a second-round pick as well as running back David Johnson, whose contract the Cardinals likely didn’t want anyway.

Another wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, did fetch a first-round pick, which the Bills sent to the Vikings to acquire him.

The Colts also gave up a first-round pick, No. 13 overall, to the 49ers to acquire defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, who got a lucrative new contract in the deal. The 49ers may have felt they couldn’t afford to keep Buckner while also giving defensive lineman Arik Armstead the five-year deal he signed Monday.

The top-ranked free agent to agree to a contract on the first day of the legal tampering period was Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who will stay in Dallas after spurning an offer from Washington.

The Cowboys also lost a top player, however, when cornerback Byron Jones signed a deal with the Dolphins that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. Another expensive cornerback, James Bradberry, signed with the Giants.

The Browns bolstered their offensive line by adding right tackle Jack Conklin, and they also added a pricey tight end in Austin Hooper. After losing Hooper, the Falcons traded for tight end Hayden Hurst.

It was a busy day in the NFL, but many more busy days are coming. Especially when the quarterback dominoes start to fall.