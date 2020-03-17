Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek trade

Getty Images

It looks like Cam Newton‘s days with the Panthers are coming to an end.

Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney announced on Tuesday that the team has given Newton permission to discuss potential trades with other teams.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton is in the final year of his contract with a salary of $18.6 million and a cap number of $21.1 million. He was limited to two games with a Lisfranc injury to his foot in 2019 and any team dealing for him would likely need assurance that he’s well on his way to returning to action this season. Given the current state of affairs in the U.S., getting that clearance from doctors might take some time.