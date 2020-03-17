Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek trade

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Cam Newton
It looks like Cam Newton‘s days with the Panthers are coming to an end.

Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney announced on Tuesday that the team has given Newton permission to discuss potential trades with other teams.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton is in the final year of his contract with a salary of $18.6 million and a cap number of $21.1 million. He was limited to two games with a Lisfranc injury to his foot in 2019 and any team dealing for him would likely need assurance that he’s well on his way to returning to action this season. Given the current state of affairs in the U.S., getting that clearance from doctors might take some time.

27 responses to “Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek trade

  3. It’s hard for me not to snicker when I see his name. Ever since he started celebrating a TD run against the Saints at the 2 yard line and got rocked at the 1 and he got up mad that the defender had the audacity to do that…..I laugh about it every time.

  8. I laugh when I think about his cowardly display in Super Bowl L when he literally ran away from his own fumble.

  11. He’s terrible and afraid of contact. Remember when he just stood and watched his fumble in the big game and refused to jump in and try and recover his own fumble?? Chicken.

  14. I remember the Nat Champ game and his team, the one he was lucky to go to after all the crap he pulled at Florida, was at like the 4 yd line, game on the line. I looked at my wife and said he will keep the ball and try and run it in, no way in hell he gives it off to the rb and let that guy get the glory.
    No this TD is for the first pick in the draft, its all about him. He keeps it and runs.
    Too bad his opponent didn’t get it because he did just what I thought and they were unprepared and lost. If they would have played him they would have won. The guy has always been a prima donna me me me guy not a team guy.

  15. Tom to Carolina / Cam to Dallas / Dak to Tampa Bay / Jameis to the seafood department @ Publix.

  17. muzzy27 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:20 am
    He’s terrible and afraid of contact. Remember when he just stood and watched his fumble in the big game and refused to jump in and try and recover his own fumble?? Chicken.
    _____

    He might not be very good anymore, but he is not afraid of contact. Have you ever seen him run with the ball?

  19. SnarkTastic says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:25 am
    Tom to Carolina / Cam to Dallas / Dak to Tampa Bay / Jameis to the seafood department @ Publix.

    This made me belly laugh. But please, don’t send him to my Publix. Like the Panthers, we don’t want him either.

  22. Two years ago, my 9 year old daughter LOVED Cam Newton. Every TD he would give a kid a ball, and my daughter noticed that (and she forever loves him). We live in WA and Cam Newton is VERY respected over here.

  23. Cam Newton was brilliant in 2015.

    But, I’m not sure he can achieve at that level again. His play style leads to a short career.

    Would the Cowboys be interested in a Dak for Cam trade? It’s difficult to find a good destination…

  27. Good riddance. This guy was a massive distraction and his clueless attempts at being a leader always fell painfully short. He has no idea what being a leader of men is all about. He’s taken his final snap as a starting QB.

