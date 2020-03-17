Patriots tender Adam Butler at second-round level

Getty Images

There’s no news on Tom Brady yet, but the Patriots have taken care of some other business.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that they have tendered impending restricted free agent defensive lineman Adam Butler. It’s a second-round tender, which sets Butler up to make $3.259 million and sets the Patriots up to get a second-round pick if someone signs Butler away.

Butler joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2017. He has appeared in every game over the last three seasons and has 62 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles as part of the team’s defensive line rotation.

Danny Shelton is the only defensive lineman set for unrestricted free agency in New England.