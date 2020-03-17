PFT’s Free Agent Top 100

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
2020 NFL free agency
The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2020 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys applied a franchise tag to Prescott on March 16.)

2. Saints quarterback Drew Brees (The Saints agreed to a two-year, $50 million deal with Brees.)

3. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (The Bucs reached an agreement with Brady for a contract worth roughly $30 million per season on March 17.)

4. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (The Chiefs applied a franchise tag to Jones on March 16.)

5. Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (The Cowboys reached agreement with Cooper on a five-year, $100 million deal on March 16.)

6. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (The Titans re-signed Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million deal on March 15.)

7. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston

8. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (The Colts reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rivers on March 17.)

9. Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett (The Bucs used the franchise tag on Barrett on March 16.)

10. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris

11. Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (The Jaguars applied a franchise tag to Ngakoue on March 13.)

12. Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

13. Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (The Dolphins agreed to terms with Jones on March 16.)

14. Washington guard Brandon Scherff (Washington applied a franchise tag to Scherff on March 14.)

15. Vikings safety Anthony Harris (Minnesota used the franchise tag on Harris on March 16.)

16. Broncos safety Justin Simmons (The Broncos applied a franchise tag to Simmons on March 13.)

17. 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead (Re-signed with the 49ers on March 16.)

18. Patriots guard Joe Thuney (The Patriots put the franchise tag on Thuney on March 16.)

19. Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (Agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $36 million with the Raiders on March 17).

20. Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (The Panthers agreed to terms with Bridgewater on a three-year, $63 million deal March 18).

21. Bengals receiver A.J. Green (The Bengals applied a franchise tag to Green on March 16.)

22. Titans running back Derrick Henry (The Titans applied a franchise tag to Henry on March 16.)

23. Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (The Browns reached agreement on a three-year, $42 million deal with Conklin on March 16.)

24. Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler

25. Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon (The Ravens applied a franchise tag on Judon on March 13.)

26. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (restricted) (The Saints tendered Hill at the first-round level on March 16.)

27. Colts offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (The Colts re-signed Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million deal on March 15.)

28. Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (The Steelers applied a franchise tag on Dupree on March 16.)

29. Jets receiver Robby Anderson

30. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (The Chargers applied a franchise tag Henry on March 13.)

31. Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (Reportedly agreed to a deal with the Browns on March 16.)

32. Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (Agreed to terms with Giants on March 16.)

33. Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader (The Bengals agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with Reader on March 17.)

34. Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Agreed to terms with the Eagles on March 16.)

35. Titans cornerback Logan Ryan

36. 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (Agreed to terms on three-year, $28.5 million deal to re-sign with 49ers on March 16.)

37. Patriots safety Devin McCourty (The Patriots agreed to a two-year deal with McCourty on March 15.)

38. Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (The Bengals reached agreement on a three-year, $42 million deal with Waynes on March 17.)

39. Patriots defensive end Kyle Van Noy (Agreed to terms with Dolphins on March 16.)

40. Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn (Agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Bears on March 17.)

41. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon

42. Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman

43. Browns linebacker Joe Schobert (Agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jaguars on March 17.)

44. Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (Agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers on March 17).

45. Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (The Giants plan to franchise-tag Williams on March 16.)

46. Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (The Ravens agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with Brockers on March 16.)

47. Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (The Seahawks agreed to terms on a two-year, $23 million deal with Reed on March 16.)

48. Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce

49. Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (The Lions reached agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with Collins on March 16.)

50. Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (Reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dolphins on March 16.)

51. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (The Cardinals applied a transition tag to Drake on March 16.)

52. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (The Raiders reached agreement with Mariota on March 16.)

53. Browns safety Damarious Randall

54. Jets cornerback Brian Poole

55. Lions guard Graham Glasgow (The Broncos and Glasgow agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract on March 16.)

56. Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb (The Texans agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal on March 16.)

57. Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris

58. Colts tight end Eric Ebron

59. Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (The Giants reached an agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with Martinez on March 16.)

60. Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (The Bucs reached agreement on a two-year, $27 million deal with Pierre-Paul on March 15.)

61. Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (The Texans reached agreement with Roby on March 15).

62. Saints cornerback Eli Apple

63. Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

64. 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders

65. Panthers safety Tre Boston (The Panthers re-signed Boston to a three-year, $18 million deal on March 17.)

66. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith

67. Broncos center Connor McGovern (Agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Jets on March 17.)

68. Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (Reportedly agreed to four-year deal worth close to $40 million with Washington on March 16.)

69. Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters

70. Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander

71. Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (Re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year deal on March 17.)

72. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (Agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Cardinals on March 17.)

73. Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe

74. Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson

75. Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams

76. Falcons edge rusher Vic Beasley (The Titans reached agreement on a one-year, $9.5 million deal with Beasley on March 17.)

77. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby

78. Saints safety Vonn Bell

79. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland

80. Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat

81. Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (The Raiders reached a deal with Collins on March 17.)

82. Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (The Cowboys agreed to a three-year deal with McCoy on March 17.)

83. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

84. Chargers safety Adrian Phillips

85. Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi

86. Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham

87. Raiders safety Karl Joseph

88. Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (The Saints reached agreement with Onyemata on a new deal on March 16.)

89. Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (The Jaguars reached agreement with Dennard on March 17.)

90. Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (The Lions agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with Vaitai.)

91. Falcons outside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

92. Giants linebacker Markus Golden

93. Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings

94. Texans running back Carlos Hyde

95. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (restricted) (The Chargers agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal with Ekeler on March 6.)

96. Packers cornerback Tramon Williams

97. Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor

98. Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson

99. Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (The Raiders agreed to terms with Kwiatkoski on March 16.)

100. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth

38 responses to “PFT’s Free Agent Top 100

  2. McCourty, Van Noy and Collins were all crucial to the success of the Pats D last season. Hopefully at least 2 out of 3 will stay in New England

  4. If Dak wants anything over 33 mil per then YOU ALL CAN HAVE HIM! Give me Brady for 3 more years at that price. Dak with all that talent is an 8-8 qb. Give Brady that talent see what happens. Champion > 8-8 qb P E R I O D !

    If Cooper wants anything over 18 mil per then you all can have it as well!

  5. Turnover ratios are the biggest indicator of wins and losses. You win the turnover game and odds are overwhelming, you win the game.

    PS: Yes, I know there are plenty of turnovers in garbage time. Filter those out and you still have overwhelming stats.

    Point is: If TB does not sign Winston, he won’t get top QB money. Tell me a team with a worse option? I’d rather have Fitzpatrick or Dalton and BOTH those teams are drafting a QB. He’s NOT a top 10 FA. Bubble teams at the QB position: Bears, Colts, Chargers or Steelers won’t be any better, either.

  6. 6 Eagles made the list? You’d think we’re rebuilding. Though none will be missed; are all ranked higher than 69. We do need a youth infusion.

  7. A lot of wishful thinking on this list. Dak cannot bring wins all by himself and that’s what you are hoping to get with a top QB. Winston has 44 interceptions and 19 fumbles over the past 2 seasons in a league where normally guys who cannot protect the ball quickly wind up on the bench.

  9. So Derek Henry leads the league in rushing (in 15 games) and is absolutely dominant in 2 big upset wins in the playoffs, and he gets the 22nd rank? The Running Back position has been fully devalued.

  11. backintheday99 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 10:01 am

    Turnover ratios are the biggest indicator of wins and losses. You win the turnover game and odds are overwhelming, you win the game.

    PS: Yes, I know there are plenty of turnovers in garbage time. Filter those out and you still have overwhelming stats.

    Point is: If TB does not sign Winston, he won’t get top QB money. Tell me a team with a worse option? I’d rather have Fitzpatrick or Dalton and BOTH those teams are drafting a QB. He’s NOT a top 10 FA. Bubble teams at the QB position: Bears, Colts, Chargers or Steelers won’t be any better, either.
    ——————————————————————————

    When you have the absolute worst rushing game in the league, you’re going to be forced to throw a lot. Winston was in a bad situation all year with no running game.

  12. Luckily the Steelers locked up Big Ben through the 2021 season last April with a 2 year $68 million contract extension. He rewarded them by hanging a sweet, sweet 3 points on the Patriots in the opener. Sigh.

  14. Nelson Algholor can be a decent slot or WR3 on a different team, but needs a change of scenery. Peters just needs to retire or be a much lower paid aging veteran on a different team. It’s time to roll with Dillard at LT. Bradham is already gone. Darby is probably pretty much like Algholor, not a number one corner but can be productive somewhere else, just needs to go.

  15. Winston is #7 and Bridgewater is #20? I have no doubt that Bridgewater will sign for a bigger contract in a better situation than Winston.

    Where is Everson Griffen?

  16. Seems you could make a Super Bowl roster from FA. Can’t remember a year with so much star power unsigned. Likely to see a power shift in the league if these guys start landing in new places

  17. Dak Prescott is not a star QB, he’s average at best. The Cowboys have a great offensive line, the QB and RB on that team is always overrated.

  18. “When you have the absolute worst rushing game in the league, you’re going to be forced to throw a lot. Winston was in a bad situation all year with no running game.”

    Sometimes its better to go down and take a sack than throw an INT which gives the other team the ball much closer to your end zone that they would have gotten it if the team had been able to punt.

  19. This is an extremely deep free agent class although I imagine a good chunk will either be tagged or re-signed by their teams before free agency begins.

  20. calizcowboyz says:
    February 24, 2020 at 9:57 am
    If Dak wants anything over 33 mil per then YOU ALL CAN HAVE HIM! Give me Brady for 3 more years at that price. Dak with all that talent is an 8-8 qb. Give Brady that talent see what happens. Champion > 8-8 qb P E R I O D !
    ………………………………………………………………………….
    don’t forget….5 of those wins were against the skins phins and giants….. As a Giants fan I hope they pay him 45 mil a year

  22. Jerrah backed himself into a corner overpaying Elliott. Now he will overpay Prescott (An average player. Maybe a great leader. No way for me to know not being in the locker room). Cooper showed why the Raiders were willing to give up on him. Can’t count on him and disappears for weeks at a time. Look at his end of year stats and he looks pretty good. Watch him every week and…Meh. Not going to be able to keep this team together. Prescott will get very rich and say how it’s all about championships because he is media savvy. But if $33 million a year ain’t enough then he is all about getting paid. That ain’t a low ball offer.

  23. Bashaud Breeland? 1 of only 3 defensive players to be flagged for holding 6 or more times. Yep he deserves to be in the top 100.

  24. No Dolphins players listed in top 100… not sure if that’s a bad or good thing. Also several former Dolphin players on this list… not sure if that’s a good or bad thing..

  26. Jarran Reed is about 40 spots too high. Guy followed up a 10 sack season in Seattle with a 6 game suspension and an overall average at best 12 games after that.

    Seahawks should pass on Clowney and his 24 mil per season projection and completely go with 4 new DLine starters along with resigning Al Woods as a run stuffer.

  27. Dak Prescott should be the entire top ten of this list. Start with others at eleven. That is how important the Dallas Cowboys backup QB is.

  30. Name one team besides the Cowboys who would sign Prescott to be their starter today.

    Name one team besides the Cowboys who would pay him more than Andy Dalton money.

    For the #1 free agent, the answer to questions like that should be clear and obvious.

  32. If I were Raiders GM and wanted to win now and for the next few years, I would spend and use those 1st round picks to acquire proven talent: 1, 9, 10, 13, 19

  33. I can’t argue the listing, except that I would Change order on a few, but that’s quibbling. I do think it would help to put asterisks by those already “free” and not under contract. It’s important as those fellows don’t count towards compensation process, nor do they have to wait to negotiate (ie…Greg Olsen)

  35. At least Bridgewater can shed the ignominious label of having the smallest hands in the NFL when Fromm of GA gets drafted.

  36. Brian Stancato says:
    February 24, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    No Dolphins players listed in top 100… not sure if that’s a bad or good thing. Also several former Dolphin players on this list… not sure if that’s a good or bad thing..

    Why are there several former Dolphins players on this list? One, because these players likely wanted out or Flores believed they cared more about themselves than their team; two, because you do realize that getting rid of up-coming free agents was precisely what Flores’ mentor, Bill Belichick, did…why do you think the Pats have managed the salary cap so darned well? Flores is building the Dolphins the Patriot way, sorta. Team first..why do you think they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick? He wanted to do it his way. Flores wants to do it his way…BB’s way!

    And whatever FAs Miami signs they’d better front-load the contracts with all that cap space they have now. Backloading contracts is how they got into cap hell in the first place! (Especially Suh).

  37. Redskins is your listening, here are your Free Agents that will make the team much better. Go get them, 60mil+ in free agency funds and adding!

    LB – Dante Fowler
    TE – Austin Hooper
    CB – James Bradberry
    CB – Rashad Breeland
    DE – Leonard Williams
    T – Darryl Williams

    Now all you have to do is don’t franchise Schreff! Trade both Trent Williams and Ryan Kerrigan for a draft picks! Release a few more ie: Cb Danny Johnson and DE Shaun Dion Hamilton, just not good enough.

