Raiders add defensive tackle Maliek Collins

Having just added an old Cowboy, the Raiders went for a younger one this time.

According to Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, the Raiders have reached a deal with Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

The 24-year-old Collins started all 55 games for the Cowboys the last four years. He was ranked No. 81 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.

The move reunites him Rod Marinelli, after the veteran line coach jumped from Dallas to Las Vegas to rejoin Jon Gruden.

It continues a busy day for the Raiders, who are adding veteran tight end Jason Witten, but also former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.