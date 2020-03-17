Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten on one-year deal

Getty Images

Jason Witten will not finish his career with the Cowboys.

After 16 seasons in Dallas, Witten is moving on. He will head to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders this season, Vincent Bonsignore of TheAthletic.com reports.

It is a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million in 2020, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Witten joins Jon Gruden, whom Witten replaced on Monday Night Football in 2018 before resuming his career in 2019. He also will reunite with two former Cowboys assistant coaches in Rod Marinelli and Rich Bisaccia.

The Cowboys made Witten a third-round choice in 2003, and he leaves as one of the greatest players in team history.

But it became obvious after the Cowboys moved on from Jason Garrett that Witten would not be returning to the team. Then, the Cowboys re-signed tight end Blake Jarwin on Monday.

Witten, 37, will join Darren Waller at the position in Las Vegas after playing a career-low 75 percent of the team’s snaps and averaging a career-low 8.4 yards per catch last season in his final season with the Cowboys.