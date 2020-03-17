Raiders, Jeff Heath agree to terms

Getty Images

The Raiders are loading up on former Cowboys.

After agreeing to terms on deals with tight end Jason Witten and defensive tackle Maliek Collins, they have also come to an agreement with safety Jeff Heath. According to multiple reports, it is a two-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Heath made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and played 106 games for them over the last seven seasons. He was a reserve for most of the first four years, but started all 44 games he played the last three seasons.

Heath had 63 tackles last season and picked off eight passes over the course of his time in Dallas.

Not every move the Raiders have made has ties to the Cowboys. They’ve also agreed to terms with linebacker Cory Littleton, quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski since the negotiation window opened on Monday.