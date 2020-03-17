Rams decline option on Nickell Robey-Coleman

Getty Images

After further review, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman will hit free agency.

The Rams have decided not to exercise the option on Robey-Coleman’s contract, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Robey-Coleman would have had a $4.5 million cap hit this year, but he won’t cost anything against the Rams’ cap now.

Best known as the player who got away with an infamous pass interference non-call in last year’s NFC Championship Game, Robey-Coleman played in all 16 games for the Rams last season, with three starts.