Randall Cobb headed to Houston for three years, $27 million

Getty Images

The Texans traded receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They added Randall Cobb.

Cobb agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal, James Jones of NFL Media reports.

Cobb, who plays the slot, certainly isn’t a replacement for Hopkins, who was All-Pro the past three seasons. But Cobb is another solid option for Deshaun Watson.

The Cowboys were the favorites to retain Cobb after hiring Mike McCarthy as their head coach. Cobb, 29, played for McCarthy in Green Bay.

But the Cowboys agreed to terms with Amari Cooper on a five-year, $100 million deal Monday night, leaving precious little cap room for another rich deal for a receiver.

He caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns in his only season in Dallas.

Cobb ranked 56th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.