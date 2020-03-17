Ravens bring back Justin Ellis for another year

Getty Images

The Ravens have made bigger deals on the defensive line this offseason, but not literally.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens have re-signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal.

The 6-foot-2, 350-pound nose tackle signed with the Ravens last November, but they decided he was worth keeping around.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Raiders, he has 42 career starts.

The Ravens are remaking their line in a big way, trading for Calais Campbell and extending his contract, and then signing free agent Michael Brockers.