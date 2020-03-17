Report: Browns exploring trade for Anthony Harris

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
It seems far fetched at this point, but the Browns are at least inquiring about a trade for Vikings safety Anthony Harris, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The compensation, both in terms of a new contract for Harris as well as draft picks for the Vikings, could be too high for the Browns.

The Vikings likely want at least a third-round choice and probably a second, per Cabot.

Minnesota applied the franchise tag to Harris on Monday at the 2020 amount of $11.44 million.

But Cleveland makes sense for Harris.

The Browns are coached by Kevin Stefanski, who was in Minnesota for all five of Harris’ seasons there, and they are in need of safeties after releasing Morgan Burnett and seeing Juston Burris and Eric Murray leave in free agency.

Jeff Howard, the Browns’ new passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, was Harris’ position coach in Minnesota the past two seasons.

Cleveland has the No. 41 overall pick in the second round and the No. 74 and 97 choices in the third round.

  2. So Spielman and Zimmer are going with the Fire Sale strategy for saving their jobs. “Ziggy, we lost like, EVERYONE last year, that’s why we’re 8-8.”

  3. Why would the Vikings let Harris go for any amount of picks if they really believe they can win a Super Bowl? Harris was by far the highest graded player on the team according to PFF. Can’t lose this many key players and expect to compete next season.

  4. Franchise tag. You don’t get him for less than a first round pick. Period. He’s a ball hawk.

  5. firerogergoodell says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Why would the Vikings let Harris go for any amount of picks if they really believe they can win a Super Bowl? Harris was by far the highest graded player on the team according to PFF. Can’t lose this many key players and expect to compete next season.
    _______

    Dude, he’s a safety. And who says they really believe they can win a Super Bowl next year? They’re clearly loading up for 2021.

  6. @firerogergoodell – actually they let go 3 highly paid aging veterans in their 30’s and allowed Waynes to explore FA, which will net them a 3rd round compensatory pick next year. No talent dump, just smart GM moves. Vikings still have a tight cap and don’t’ have the capital to absorb Harris’s salary with the looming contract for Cook. Designating him with the franchise tag allows them to get something for him in a trade. Vikings now have 12 picks, 5 in the first 3 rounds to reload. Adding another for Harris would add to that.

