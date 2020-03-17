Report: Browns exploring trade for Anthony Harris

Getty Images

It seems far fetched at this point, but the Browns are at least inquiring about a trade for Vikings safety Anthony Harris, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The compensation, both in terms of a new contract for Harris as well as draft picks for the Vikings, could be too high for the Browns.

The Vikings likely want at least a third-round choice and probably a second, per Cabot.

Minnesota applied the franchise tag to Harris on Monday at the 2020 amount of $11.44 million.

But Cleveland makes sense for Harris.

The Browns are coached by Kevin Stefanski, who was in Minnesota for all five of Harris’ seasons there, and they are in need of safeties after releasing Morgan Burnett and seeing Juston Burris and Eric Murray leave in free agency.

Jeff Howard, the Browns’ new passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, was Harris’ position coach in Minnesota the past two seasons.

Cleveland has the No. 41 overall pick in the second round and the No. 74 and 97 choices in the third round.