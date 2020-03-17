Report: Chargers, Buccaneers have made strong offers to Tom Brady

Getty Images

Tom Brady is leaving New England. So where is he going?

Los Angeles and Tampa Bay seem to be the leading contenders. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers and Buccaneers both made strong offers to Brady, in the $30 million a year range.

That’s what the Patriots were reported to be willing to pay Brady, but perhaps the Chargers and Bucs both made bigger financial offers than the Patriots did. Or perhaps Brady just thinks it’s time for a change.

Brady officially becomes an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday afternoon and could choose his new team as soon as tomorrow.