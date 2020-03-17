Report: No other Tom Brady announcements expected on Tuesday

Getty Images

Tom Brady told us he’s leaving New England on Tuesday morning, but it may still be some time before we know where he will be continuing his NFL career.

Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reports that no other announcements about Brady’s future are expected to be made on Tuesday.

Brady is able to talk to other teams and has reportedly received strong offers from the Buccaneers and Chargers to join their clubs. He can continue to talk to them on Tuesday and could entertain overtures from other teams, but no contract can become official until the new league year is underway on Wednesday.

There’s no word on if that’s thought to be when Brady will make his next step known, but everyone will be watching closely to see when the other shoe drops on one of this offseason’s biggest stories.