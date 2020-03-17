Report: Panthers close to deal with Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

That didn’t take long.

Within an hour of the Panthers announcing that they had given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, they appear to have found a replacement.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Panthers are expected to have a deal finalized with Teddy Bridgewater when the league year opens Wednesday.

The deal would be in the three-year, $60 million range, which speaks to their desire to have him be the guy right now.

But it doesn’t seem to preclude them using a high pick (like their seventh overall one) on another quarterback for the future.

Bridgewater is familiar with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady from their days together with the Saints, before Brady went to LSU and became the hot young coaching commodity of this offseason.

Bridgewater became surplus to requirements in New Orleans when Drew Brees re-upped and they used the first-round tender on Taysom Hill.