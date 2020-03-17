Report: Panthers close to deal with Teddy Bridgewater

That didn’t take long.

Within an hour of the Panthers announcing that they had given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, they appear to have found a replacement.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Panthers are expected to have a deal finalized with Teddy Bridgewater when the league year opens Wednesday.

The deal would be in the three-year, $60 million range, which speaks to their desire to have him be the guy right now.

But it doesn’t seem to preclude them using a high pick (like their seventh overall one) on another quarterback for the future.

Bridgewater is familiar with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady from their days together with the Saints, before Brady went to LSU and became the hot young coaching commodity of this offseason.

Bridgewater became surplus to requirements in New Orleans when Drew Brees re-upped and they used the first-round tender on Taysom Hill.

14 responses to “Report: Panthers close to deal with Teddy Bridgewater

  1. Good signing, he deserves it after last year. Wonder who is going to start on the Patsies, Stidham?

  2. Good for him. He deserves a chance to be the starter somewhere and that seems to be a good price for both him and the team. He’s a world class human being, Carolina is going to get one helluva player.

  3. Bridgewater is a HUGE gamble, but sounds like a $20MM per year deal, which is not that bad. Chargers better trade for Cam (maybe a 5th rounder).

  4. Good for Teddy! I can’t imagine how much hard work he put into his recovery. He deserves every penny.

  5. let’s see….joe brady knows the saints offense, teddy knows the saints offense and the saints defense played against teddy for 2 years and knows his tendencies……who wins???

  6. Few are more deserving of an opportunity to lead a franchise than Teddy. Class act all the way.

  7. Nice to see have a chance to fall on his face as a real starter. This will be a moderate upgrade from the running back who thought he could throw. I don’t expect Teddy to be more than a fair QB overall – his weapons will be limited. Even Cam Cheating could have won in New Orleans with the tools at his disposal.

  10. Tough spot for NO to be in. They really couldn’t afford Teddy and Drew, but they better not be serious about Taysom Hill becoming a starter. That won’t end well.

  11. Teddy earned every dime of whatever he gets. He was close to losing a leg at one point. So to come back from that is astounding.

  12. Panther fans are understandably upset about Cam Newton, but try not to put that rage on Teddy. Jets fans, Saints fans all found out how awesome Teddy is on and off the field and you will see it too. If you have any doubts just ask the fans of any team Teddy’s played for. He’s totally different from Cam, but you’ll love him.

  13. Great news. It’ll be so nice to have a humble, hard-working team player as quarterback for the Panthers after all these miserable Cam Newton “ME ME ME” years. Good decision, Tepper and staff!

  14. Well, the musical chairs are all being taken. It looks like it’s either us or the Chargers that will be left standing when this is all over.

