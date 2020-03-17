Report: Tom Brady has agreement in place with Bucs for $30 million per year

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
How does Tom Brady look in red, bay orange and pewter (or whatever colors Tampa Bay ends up wearing in 2020)? Buccaneers fans will say great. Others might have a hard time adjusting to No. 12’s change of uniform.

But the greatest of all time is leaving New England for Tampa Bay.

All that remains is his signature.

The Bucs have an agreement in principle with Brady for a deal worth roughly $30 million per season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

So, after 20 seasons, 41 playoff games, 30 playoff wins, 219 regular-season wins, six Super Bowls, three league MVPs, 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdown passes, Brady is leaving New England.

The Bucs have not had a Pro Bowl quarterback since 2015 when Jameis Winston went as a rookie.

Coach Bruce Arians said all along he wanted to see what was behind door No. 2 before committing to Winston’s return. Winston now knows his future, after five seasons, will be elsewhere.

54 responses to “Report: Tom Brady has agreement in place with Bucs for $30 million per year

  2. So awkward. This is the last place I would have expected him to sign. I was thinking Vegas or LA. But this is the best fit for sure in terms of making another run, no doubt.

  8. Not only will it be weird seeing him in another uniform…but the ugliest uniform in the league.

  14. Honestly I thought he’d go left coast. Still have Dalton, Winston and Cam to go and the pickin’s are slim at this point…

  19. This will be like Johnny Unitas in a Charger uniform. Can you just see Tom Brady with the self proclaimed maven of football Arians? Now Arians will destroy a GOAT HOF QB.

  20. The Bucs? I really fear this is going to have a sad ending; however, it will be fascinating to watch.

  22. This is truly strange. However, it will help the Bucs. Might need to convert J. Winston to a wide receiver.

  24. Here comes the playoffs Tampa Bay….So sad for Brees he’ll be one and done once again. Dallas? You have no shot with Dak so don’t even go there

  25. Cant believe that the Patriots couldnt cough up 30M for him, considering Cousins and Tannehill are getting 30M each.

  26. I told ya’ll on February 5th this would be his best bet to get back into a superbowl.
    He will bring a team to the 1st ever superbowl in their hometown. Too many weapons on our bucs. Sure up the oline and get a veteren rb.
    Btw sign suh now please. Rayjay 2020!

  27. Like I said three weeks ago, Brady has to wait longer and throw deeper patterns for Arians offence …

  29. Absolute bravery by TB. You gotta respect the fire.

    Also very disappointing to hear Pats fans bad mouthing him for not playing for peanuts.

  30. Poor Tom. How will he manage with PFF’s #1 and #6 rated WRs and a good TE? You can bet he won’t be leading the league in throwing the ball away in 2020.

  32. I cant wait and see.Will Billecheck be successful without Brady or Will Brady be successful without Billecheck. The only thing I’m surprised he crossed over to the NFC side.I thought for sure he would stay with a AFC team given the fact how much success he has had over the years.

  33. Been telling everyone for 2 months it was going to be Tampa, got a a lot of disagreements from many. I’ve followed the Patriots since before Tommy was born. Experience and age are the best teachers if you pay attention

  34. Just as fans paid to watch Joe Namath long after he should have retired Brady will get the same treatment for as long as he can stagger out on the field.

  38. Nope this was a bad signing.

    The bucks have some tools but they don’t have that defense he has leaned on for so many seasons.

    Also the NFC south is not that chump division he is use to.

    This does not end well for Tom.

    The falcons will bounce back from being horrible. The Panthers will sign Teddy and be real competitive. Then the saints will own him

  39. From Pat Patriot to Bucco Bruce!
    Actually found a team with a sillier looking logo than the Pats!

    LOL

  41. Will be a rude awakening for Mr. Brady, playing in a division with other good teams, and in a conference with more than 2-3 contenders in a given year

    He couldn’t run away from Mahomes and Jackson fast enough

  45. I never believed he would go. Not for a second. Holy cow was I wrong. But I bet I am not alone.

  46. He did it to himself. Once he put his ego backed by being the highest paid, is when BB walked.

    Unreal. Why he would do this at the end of his career is beyond anyone’s comprehension.

  49. Tom Brady is obviously the GOAT. But like so many before him, he needs to keep going to prove something. Can this soon-to-be 43 year old QB improve the Bucs enough to reach the playoffs let alone reach the Super Bowl or will he do a Joe Namath and Willie Mays and succumb to old age? We’ll see, but I won’t lie … it will be fun to watch, especially week #13 in Foxboro.

  50. “The Bucs have not had a Pro Bowl quarterback since 2015 when Jameis Winston went as a rookie.”

    And he didn’t even deserve it.

  52. With Brady the Bucs have a legitimate shot at the playoffs. He won’t turn the ball over as Winston did. Then again, Winston will probably improve in the coming season due to having Lasik surgery. He refused to wear contacts, so he was basically playing blind at times.
    Luckily, I hear the Bucs are changing their uniforms. Maybe something with more red, white and blue?

