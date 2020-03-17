Reports: Jimmie Ward agrees to three-year, $28.5 million deal with 49ers

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers reached a three-year deal with safety Jimmie Ward worth $28.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Ward had expressed a desire to remain at safety moving forward and to continue to play that position for the 49ers. The two sides managed to reach an agreement to keep Ward with the team as it looks to bounce back from a Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The trade of DeForest Bucker to the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the day on Monday may have made it more feasible for the 49ers to keep both Ward and fellow free agent defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

Ward has appeared in 64 games with 44 starts between safety and cornerback during his six-year run with the 49ers. Ward has struggled to stay on the field during his career with just one full 16-game season played and three of his six seasons netting fewer than 10 games played. However, Ward has shown to be a key piece of the 49ers secondary when he’s been available.