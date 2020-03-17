Ryan Tannehill: Pretty crazy how things have changed in a year

Getty Images

On March 15, 2019, the Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a sixth-round pick to the Titans for a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round selection.

Things were quite a bit different this March 15. That’s when Tannehill agreed to a four-year, $118 million extension he earned by taking over the starting job and helping the Titans advance to the AFC Championship Game.

“It’s pretty crazy how things have changed in the past year,” Tannehill said on a Tuesday conference call. “I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs in the past year, a lot of emotions, a lot of hard times, and also a lot of good times.”

There was plenty of speculation about the Titans making a run at signing Tom Brady, but Tannehill said he “tried not to buy into, or read and keep up” with that over the last few weeks. Had he done the opposite, it would have been a waste of time as the Titans didn’t wait for the negotiating window to open on Monday before locking up Tannehill.