Saints, Drew Brees agree to new deal

Getty Images

Drew Brees will not become a free agent tomorrow.

Instead, Brees and the Saints agreed to a deal today. It’s a two-year contract worth about $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brees had said repeatedly that he wasn’t interested in going anywhere other than New Orleans, so he wasn’t going to drive a hard bargain. The Saints have also said all along they wanted to keep Brees in the fold.

The 41-year-old Brees played very well last season, with a career-high passer rating of 116.3. And on a day when the only starting quarterback older than Brees, Tom Brady, announced that he’s moving on, Brees will stay in place for another season in New Orleans.