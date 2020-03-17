Saints restructure contract of cornerback Patrick Robinson

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints reached an agreement with Patrick Robinson to restructure the veteran cornerback’s contract, according to multiple reports.

Robinson was set to make $4.9 million this season and $5 million over the final two years of his existing deal. The team also adjusted the contract of linebacker Kiko Alonso on Tuesday as well.

Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Saints last season while playing mostly as a reserve. He recorded 16 tackles with two passes defended. The 10-year veteran has appeared in 111 career games for the Saints, San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.