Seahawks get B.J. Finney for two years, $8 million

The Seahawks are signing offensive lineman B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Finney, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Steelers.

He has played 59 games with 13 starts in his career, seeing action at center, right guard and left guard. Finney has played 427 snaps at left guard, 381 at center and 139 at right guard, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Finney played all 16 games last season, starting four games at center.

Finney fills a need in the interior of Seattle’s offensive line. Left guard Mike Iupati is a free agent, and center Justin Britt is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament and has an $11.4 million cap hit for 2020.