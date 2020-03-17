Sean Lee returning to Cowboys on one-year, $4.5 million deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost one of their offensive leaders Tuesday when Jason Witten agreed to terms with the Raiders. They are retaining one of their defense leaders, though.

Linebacker Sean Lee will re-sign with Dallas, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Lee, 33, considered retirement after the 2018 season. He returned and ended up playing all 16 games for the first time in his career.

In his 10 seasons, Lee has made 782 tackles, four sacks, 14 interceptions and 30 pass breakups.