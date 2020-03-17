Steelers place second-round tender on Mike Hilton

Getty Images

The Steelers have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Mike Hilton, according to Hilton’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The $3.26 million tender allows the Steelers to match any offer Hilton receives, and Pittsburgh will recoup a second-round pick if it declines.

Hilton, 26, appeared in all 16 games last season with eight starts. He made 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and 11 pass breakups.

In three seasons, Hilton has played 47 games with 14 starts. He has 186 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 25 pass breakups.