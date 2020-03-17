Steelers put Ryan Shazier on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Steelers want to make sure Ryan Shazier stays around, even if he’s not on the roster.

The team announced that the former linebacker has been placed on the reserve/retired list.

“Ryan’s placement on the reserve/retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

Shazier has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list for the last two seasons, since suffering a spinal injury on Dec. 4, 2017.

He’s continued to recover and gain mobility, and has been a fixture around the team, continuing to inspire the organization.