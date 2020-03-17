Steelers restructure Ben Roethlisberger in push to create cap room

Getty Images

In their quest to create salary cap room, the Steelers have gone to a number of players, including one with the biggest number on the books.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have restructured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s contract among others.

In doing so, they’ve created $15 million in cap room this week.

They also restructured the deals of tight end Vance McDonald, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson, and kicker Chris Boswell.

But none had the ability to create space quite like heir quarterback, who signed a new three-year, $80 million deal last spring. He converted his $8.5 million in base salary to bonus, spreading the hit over the next two seasons.

The Steelers also released three players on Monday — linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo and receiver Johnny Holton — and guard Ramon Foster retired.

Of course, the Steelers have some big holes to fill, with defensive lineman Javon Hargrave leaving for Philadelphia, and Foster leaving an opening at guard which won’t be easy to replace.