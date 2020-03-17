Steelers to sign Derek Watt

Getty Images

Another Watt brother is heading to Pittsburgh.

Free agent fullback Derek Watt is signing with the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He’ll join his brother, T.J. Watt on the Steelers.

Next season they’ll face their other brother, J.J. Watt, when the Steelers play the Texans in the regular season.

Derek Watt plays a less important position than his brothers, but he’s a good fullback and a good special teams player. Last year Watt played 79 percent of the Chargers’ special teams snaps and 12 percent of their offensive snaps.