Teddy Bridgewater gets three years, $63 million in Carolina

The Panthers have a new quarterback.

The deal to make Teddy Bridgewater a Panther is done, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, with the sides agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract.

The Panthers allowed Cam Newton permission to seek a trade earlier Tuesday after they were deep in negotiations with Bridgewater’s representation.

Bridgewater has familiarity with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady from their days together with the Saints before Brady went to LSU.

Bridgewater, 27, went 5-0 in place of Drew Brees last season, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,384 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

He is 22-12 in his career as a starter.