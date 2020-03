Getty Images

Linebacker Thomas Davis spent 13 seasons with the Panthers and one season with the Chargers.

He didn’t need long to find a new home.

Davis announced on his Instagram page that he will reunite with Ron Rivera in Washington.

Davis, who turns 37 on Sunday, earned three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod in Carolina.

In his one season in Los Angeles, Davis started all 16 games. He made 112 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.

In Davis’ 14-year career, he has 1,210 tackles, 29 sacks and 13 interceptions.