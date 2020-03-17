Three years, $63 million for Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

It took a while, but Teddy Bridgewater finally has gotten his payday.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Bridgewater’s three-year deal with the Panthers pays out $63 million. Of that amount, $33 million is fully guaranteed.

That’s $21 million per year, the figured cited here on Monday when Bridgewater originally was linked to the Bears.

A first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater was poised to break out in 2016 before a freak knee injury wiped him out for all of that season and the next. He has served the last two seasons as a backup to Drew Brees, going 5-0 as a starter in 2019.

The financial commitment to Bridgewater makes it obvious that the Panthers won’t be keeping long-time starter Cam Newton. If they can’t trade Newton (and they’ll have a hard time doing that, given his next team’s inability to give him a meaningful physical), he’ll likely be released.