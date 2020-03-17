Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
Tom Brady Bucs
Getty Images

Tom Brady is reportedly headed to Tampa Bay.

After Brady announced on Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the Patriots, focus on his possible landing spots went to the Buccaneers and the Chargers. A report on Tuesday evening indicated that the Chargers believe they are out of the running and ESPN reported a short time later that Tampa is the expected landing spot “barring anything unforeseen.”

That category could include a late offer from another team that trumps what the Bucs have on the table, but all the signs are certainly pointing in Tampa’s direction. That would put Brady with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in a productive offense overseen by head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

That offense’s production was mitigated by Jameis Winston turnovers last season, but Brady would likely cut those down dramatically while Winston hits the road to find another place to play.

Per the report, there’s no timeline for when Brady would sign and no announcement has been scheduled. Nothing could move forward officially until the new league year gets underway on Wednesday afternoon.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht acknowledged the team’s interest earlier on Tuesday and confirmed they’d spoken on Monday, but said they had not heard anything definitive from the quarterback about a decision.

56 responses to “Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with Buccaneers

  3. Remember the ones that said Brady was a washed up, rag armed, system QB who was nothing without Belichick. What kind of wine goes with crow? Brady will light it up there.

  When Brady stinks in Tampa he is going to regret leaving the Patriots.
    At least the weather is nicer and he won’t have to work a shard.

    I’m wondering what Belichick does for QB. Certainly not Brian Hoyer.

  10. TB@TB? Not sure I really believe it. If true, he will like playing all the time against the NFC, but he will like his receivers and his new Coach’s approach.

  12. Antonio Brown Where Are You? says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm
    When Brady stinks in Tampa he is going to regret leaving the Patriots.
    At least the weather is nicer and he won’t have to work a shard.

    I’m wondering what Belichick does for QB. Certainly not Brian Hoyer.

    If you think he’s going to stink with those weapons you’re CRAZY

  13. This is fun. Great pairing on a really, really good roster coached by a good coach chasing that ring. Good weather, nice stadium, new uniforms, and being the host city for Super Bowl LV. Going to be a great story all year long. Great for football and the NFL.

    Also, can Bruce Arians work his magic on Antonio Brown?

  14. As a Saints fan, I’m not happy about this. I think those predicting he will play poorly are underestimating him.

  15. camstinks says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:53 pm
    I told you people way back when the 2019 season ended, and Tom put his house up for sale, and Alex Guerrero put his house up for sale, and then Alex sold his home in Foxboro, and immediately bought a new home that was within an hours drive of the Chargers new stadium that Tom was headed to the Chargers. You don’t sell your home and buy a new one all the way across the country unless your number one client, and business partner, is planning on moving in that direction, and that is exactly what Guerrero did, and you don’t sell your home and resign from your charity unless you aren’t planning on staying in town, and that is exactly what Tom did. Brady to the Chargers was a done deal which is why they let Rivers walk even though he said he was going to continue to play football. Everything is playing out exactly like it was laid out except for it becoming official that Tom is a Charger….Welcome to L.A Tom

    Yeah I guess you were WRONG

  18. A lot of people or commenters (you know who you are) are going to look foolish

    EVERY ONE said it was a lack of weapons around him. They were right

    He’s going to light it up

  19. I really hope he plays well. I am a Pats diehard fan, but I wanted him to retire. We can blame last year’s problems on several issues, but he really didn’t play or act like Tom Brady.
    My biggest fear for him is he doesn’t play well, and gets booed or -gulp- replaced.

  20. Michael E says:
    March 17, 2020 at 6:56 pm
    Damn. Ugliest uniforms in the league.
    – – –
    You know they’re changing uniforms this year right?

  22. Sorry Buc fans, but your threads’ll now get the salty mountain of hate in all it’s weepy glory.

  23. Who do you blame for the break up?  (Belichick, Kraft, Brady) Add your team after.

    Kraft / Patriots fan

  24. There are people on social media already saying that they’re Bucs fans now. Lmao. Way to be true to your team.

  25. Buccaneers, or chargers can It get any more boring! But I guess you can only go where you’re wanted.

  26. Antonio Brown Where Are You? says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm
    When Brady stinks in Tampa he is going to regret leaving the Patriots.
    At least the weather is nicer and he won’t have to work a shard.

    I’m wondering what Belichick does for QB. Certainly not Brian Hoyer.

    If you think he’s going to stink with those weapons you’re CRAZY

    They’re Pat fans. They act like football didn’t start until 2001.

  28. As a Bucs fan, this is exciting news. But:

    1. They better draft a QB in the second or third round.
    2. Brady had terrible talent around him, but there were also a few times he looked like an old man playing QB.
    3. They NEED to get the running game going. Brady cannot throw the ball 50 times a game like Winston did.

    Ahhh…this might now work out in a Super Bowl run, but it sure will be nice not to watch weekly pick sixes anymore.

  33. My biggest fear for him is he doesn’t play well, and gets booed or -gulp- replaced

    I doubt it plays out that way, but even if it does, his legacy is set in stone. Two hall of fame careers in one. Has nothing to prove to anybody.

  34. Wow. Out of all potential teams, including his own all-time great one, he chooses this backwater, small-market, nothing team that will likely be staring up from 2 or 3 teams down in the division?

    The Buccaneers?

    Tom Brady?

    It really is another “Jordan to the wait, there’s a team called the Wizards?” moment.

    The Buccaneers? Really?

  35. streetyson says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:11 pm
    Sorry Buc fans, but your threads’ll now get the salty mountain of hate in all it’s weepy glory

    ———————-

    Nah, it’ll still be Pats fans. Difference is, there won’t be any left now to read these things.

  36. Brady will take a beating behind that offensive line. This isn’t going to end well for him. Meanwhile, New England will plug in a back up QB at starter and win the Super Bowl. Belicheat is going to stick it to him.

  37. Good lord people the Bucs are changing uniforms back to their super bowl era unis which was a top 5 uniform in the league. Nike messed up and so did the Bucs. Ugly uniforms no more, and Brady’s jersey will sell like crazy. Brees and Brady squaring off twice a year. Embrace it folks, should be fun and exciting

  38. When Brady stinks in Tampa he is going to regret leaving the Patriots.

    ————————————-

    Brady turned Belichick into a “genius” by THROWING THE BALLS AT THE EARLIEST POSSIBLE TIME (so Belichick didn’t have to overpay WR, didn’t have to overpay O-line, and offense stayed on field for long time)

    Not sure why morons believe it has anything to do with Belichick and why the skills will decay in other teams.

  43. Do they have a defense? Asking for a friend.

    ——————————————

    Their defense will immediately be above average with Brady.

    Saints defense was better than Bears defense under Bridgewater.

    Packers defense was among top 10 when Rodgers played several games like Brady (except he couldn’t score 24 points)

  45. We’re gonna find out whether it was Tom or Bill

    ————————————

    The systematically born morons can’t name a single thing on offense that other coaches couldn’t do with Brady.

    Brady turned Belichick into a “genius” by THROWING THE BALLS AT THE EARLIEST POSSIBLE TIME (so Belichick didn’t have to overpay WR, didn’t have to overpay O-line, and offense stayed on field for long time)

  46. smarter than you says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:37 pm
    We’re gonna find out whether it was Tom or Bill

    I already know who it was. See Matt Cassel.

  48. I already know who it was. See Matt Cassel.

    ——————————–

    Only morons still pull this BS

    the schedule in 2008 was as easy as that in the first half of 2019 season that Jets, Bills and Phins won 19 out of 30 against non AFCE teams.2008 season actually proved that without Brady, Pats were just another AFCE team, even with Moss.. So, are you going to claim that AFCE is one of the best divisions in the league?

  49. I already know who it was. See Matt Cassel.

    ——————————–

    Only morons still pull this BS

    the schedule in 2008 was as easy as that in the first half of 2019 season that Jets, Bills and Phins won 19 out of 30 against non AFCE teams.2008 season actually proved that without Brady, Pats were just another AFCE team, even with Moss.. So, are you going to claim that AFCE is one of the best divisions in the league?

  50. smarter than you says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:37 pm
    We’re gonna find out whether it was Tom or Bill
    ———
    I believe they are both the greatest at their respective positions but it was Tom. You have data of Bill without Tom, and it’s ok. Judging Tom now at 43, in a new offense is not the most fair thing for your argument. Belichick himself always say Players play the game, players win games, etc….

    People will be amazed how much improvement the Bucs defense makes when their offense isn’t turning over the ball as much, giving shorts fields, pick 6s, and their offense is sustaining long drives.

  51. By virtue of having Brady they are now the best team in the division. They went 7-9 with a QB turning the ball over like hot cakes, a rookie kicker choking in multiple games, and a defense filled with rookies at key positions as well as a defense that finished bottom 5 in scoring D and pass D. It’s a wrap, Tampa is taking the crown easily XD

  52. Edward Halverson says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:02 pm
    He wont last 4 games!

    he’s lasted 20 years, but now, suddenly, can’t last 4 games?!?

    ???

  54. steelcurtainn says:
    March 17, 2020 at 6:58 pm
    downward spiral coming….bucs won’t even make the playofffs

    —-

    Well, they haven’t made them since ’07, so there’s no falling off the cliff in Tampa Bay with that comment. However, they can and will make the playoffs with Brady. You know that. Tampa Bay is in for a nice ride.

    Wait…shouldn’t you be happy Brady won’t be invading your dreams like Freddy Krueger anymore? The Steelers have been crying “Uncle” for years with no relief form Brady and the Pats. It’s been more than awesome to watch and then read the excuses for a couple decades.

  55. Ashley says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    As a Saints fan, I’m not happy about this.

    ——————

    Because you’re a Saints fan, nobody is happy you’re commenting.

