Getty Images

Tom Brady is reportedly headed to Tampa Bay.

After Brady announced on Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the Patriots, focus on his possible landing spots went to the Buccaneers and the Chargers. A report on Tuesday evening indicated that the Chargers believe they are out of the running and ESPN reported a short time later that Tampa is the expected landing spot “barring anything unforeseen.”

That category could include a late offer from another team that trumps what the Bucs have on the table, but all the signs are certainly pointing in Tampa’s direction. That would put Brady with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in a productive offense overseen by head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

That offense’s production was mitigated by Jameis Winston turnovers last season, but Brady would likely cut those down dramatically while Winston hits the road to find another place to play.

Per the report, there’s no timeline for when Brady would sign and no announcement has been scheduled. Nothing could move forward officially until the new league year gets underway on Wednesday afternoon.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht acknowledged the team’s interest earlier on Tuesday and confirmed they’d spoken on Monday, but said they had not heard anything definitive from the quarterback about a decision.