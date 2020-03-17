Getty Images

How does Tom Brady look in red, bay orange and pewter (or whatever colors Tampa Bay ends up wearing in 2020)? Buccaneers fans will say great. Others might have a hard time adjusting to No. 12’s change of uniform.

But the greatest of all time is leaving New England for Tampa Bay.

All that remains is his signature.

The Bucs have an agreement in principle with Brady for a deal worth roughly $30 million per season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

So, after 20 seasons, 41 playoff games, 30 playoff wins, 219 regular-season wins, six Super Bowls, three league MVPs, 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdown passes, Brady is leaving New England.

The Bucs have not had a Pro Bowl quarterback since 2015 when Jameis Winston went as a rookie.

Coach Bruce Arians said all along he wanted to see what was behind door No. 2 before committing to Winston’s return. Winston now knows his future, after five seasons, will be elsewhere.