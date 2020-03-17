Tom Brady says goodbye to New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2020, 8:54 AM EDT
Tom Brady leaving New England
Getty Images

After 20 years, Tom Brady is leaving New England.

Brady posted on Instagram today that he is planning to leave the Patriots and sign with another team in free agency.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady wrote.

Brady thanked the Patriots’ fans for their support through the years.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” Brady wrote. “MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

Brady said nothing that indicated he has any hard feelings toward the Patriots.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years,” Brady wrote.

What we don’t know now is what Brady’s next stop will be. He could sign with a new team as soon as tomorrow.

Permalink 80 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

80 responses to “Tom Brady says goodbye to New England

  1. Not a fan of either cheater but my prediction is that Belichick will continue to be successful without Tom but Tom will only be mediocre without Bill.

  3. Until he actually either signs a deal with a different team, or he retires, I see this as a smokescreen… Trying to force the Patriots’ hand by getting the fan base riled up.

  13. I think the Hopkins trade may have been the last straw in Bradys’ view. How could the Patriots offer less than a second and David Johnson?

  14. Now I can throw away all my Patriots logo hats, golf towels etc., because I also need a divorce from Belichick. Brady, for all he has done, should have gotten whatever he wanted, but Mr. Bill always has to show he’s the boss. Good luck Tom and I now hope the Patriots get throttled weekly.

  15. tinkletinkleonyourstar says:
    March 17, 2020 at 8:56 am
    Not a fan of either cheater but my prediction is that Belichick will continue to be successful without Tom but Tom will only be mediocre without Bill.

    ——————

    Tom is also 40 something years old, so that’s not really too bold of a prediction.

  17. My money is on the Bucs. He would lose twice to Mahomes, perhaps miss the playoffs. That would take a hit on his legacy.

  18. I had it all along…That deal would have been done already. BB Jon Lester’d Brady. Yep.

    Nailed it again.

    When he took off that headset with 2:30 to go vs Miami and 3 timeouts I knew why.

    Brady was not mentally checked in last year. This is why. He knew it was his last year in NE.

    His ego cannot handle the idea that it wasn’t about him and a plethora of weapons everywhere. He had a #1 D and a STs units that were blocking punts left and right, short fields everywhere, and he was mediocre at best. Very telling.

    I had it all a mile away. Brady never really got over the fact he couldn’t have control with everyone calling him the GOAT all the time. It got to him as did Giselle and her little whispers in his ear.

    Yep. BB saw it coming.

  19. tinkletinkleonyourstar says:
    March 17, 2020 at 8:56 am
    Not a fan of either cheater but my prediction is that Belichick will continue to be successful without Tom but Tom will only be mediocre without Bill.

    I have been saying the same for years. One need only look at every QB who has rolled through his system up there. Also agree with @bkinaction. Brady is the Queen of Drama.

    But this all comes back down to sports versus sensation. If you would have told me 2 months ago that this would be what happens I would have told you read my comments from 3 months ago. His struggles in 2019 were not a lack of receivers. It was Father Time. The ONLY team in my book that made sense for him was Vegas – because of the hype. His effective QB days are WAY behind him.

    And again, outside of that system, sorry.

  20. Wow, I thought another year! But it reinforces the notion Belichick really quite likes Stidham – at least enough not to want to give in to Brady on a juicy 2-3yr contract.

  23. Ride into the sunset Tom, he ain’t winning anywhere else – unless there is a crazy twist where he goes to a contender that already has a franchise QB, which will not happen.

  25. It doesn’t say he’s leaving, it says thank you to the fans according to the quotes you posted.

  28. Welp…. I got nothing.

    Never did never will.

    This will be enjoyable to watch the fanboys crying in their Cheerios.

    Brady will go to Tampa Bay….and struggle.

  31. Bill Belichick, 33-46 as a Head Coach WITHOUT Tom Brady, fired from the Cleveland Browns, 5-11 as Patriots Head Coach with ALL PRO QB Drew Bledsoe! Belichick was a PERENNIEL LOSER without Tom Brady.

    WITH TOM BRADY……………..he suddenly goes to 9 Super Bowls, wins 6 Super Bowls and is now called a Genius. Belichick took Tom Bradys 16-0 Pats and the next year when Brady got injured, lost not one, not 2 not 3 but 5 games and MISSED THE PLAYOFFS.

    All coaches that leave Brady fail. McDaniels, Weiss, Crennel, Mangini, Patricia, BELICHICK (complete and utter failure as a head coach without Brady as a QB).

    Brady MADE the Patriots. He won SB’s in spite of Belichicks crappy D. He CREATED Belichick.

    So long

  32. tinkletinkleonyourstar says:
    March 17, 2020 at 8:56 am
    Not a fan of either cheater but my prediction is that Belichick will continue to be successful without Tom but Tom will only be mediocre without Bill.

    Bills record in NE without TB as the starting QB is 19-19 zero playoffs

    Bill has NOTHING to do with the offense and NEVER has
    So not sure how or why TB will be “mediocre “ if you goes somewhere else

    What is he all of a sudden not know how to read a defense

    And don’t say itts the “system “ Josh ran the same “system “ in Denver and St. Louis and it failed
    We know it was the same “system “ because both amandola and D Thomas said “it’s the same thing we ran.

    Wherever he goes he will have a big say in the offense

  36. Not surprised one bit. Relationships tend to have a lifespan, and this one has reached it.

    Brady has done everything right and owes the Patriots organization and fan base nothing.

    I wish you success and victories wherever you go. When you play against the Pats……well, I haven’t processed that one yet.

  40. Whatever Brady’s future holds THIS Pats fan wishes him nothing but fair skies, smooth seas and a following wind.

  44. Oh crap. He really is coming here. I honestly don’t know what to think of this. Hopefully he takes it as a challenge and not a cushy place to retire. Clearly this leaves us with no long term solution at QB.

    The good news is no more Winston. The guy is just toxic no matter what he’s doing on the field.

  45. Hey Mark, Belichick is actually 51-65 without Brady. You’re right though, the Patriots are average at best without Tom.

  47. Brady MADE the Patriots. He won SB’s in spite of Belichicks crappy D. He CREATED Belichick.
    ——
    No he didn’t.

  49. Brady is a great player. He will be special again this year. I think that the Patriots are making a mistake but we will see this year who had more to do with the greatest run in pro football history.

  51. didnthearwhat says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:02 am
    Now I can throw away all my Patriots logo hats, golf towels etc., because I also need a divorce from Belichick. Brady, for all he has done, should have gotten whatever he wanted, but Mr. Bill always has to show he’s the boss. Good luck Tom and I now hope the Patriots get throttled weekly.

    Feel the same way. Terrible way to end his career.

  52. objectivefbfan says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:04 am
    tinkletinkleonyourstar says:
    March 17, 2020 at 8:56 am
    Not a fan of either cheater but my prediction is that Belichick will continue to be successful without Tom but Tom will only be mediocre without Bill.

    I have been saying the same for years. One need only look at every QB who has rolled through his system up there. Also agree with @bkinaction. Brady is the Queen of Drama.

    But this all comes back down to sports versus sensation. If you would have told me 2 months ago that this would be what happens I would have told you read my comments from 3 months ago. His struggles in 2019 were not a lack of receivers. It was Father Time. The ONLY team in my book that made sense for him was Vegas – because of the hype. His effective QB days are WAY behind him.

    And again, outside of that system, sorry.

    _______________________

    For years? What since the 28-3 comeback against Atlanta? Since the 500 yard SB game against Eagles?

    You could make an argument for the last 2 years he’s not been as good, but given he’s the QB in the 4 of the last 6 SB, hard to make the case that’s its been years since he’s been elite.

  54. Hope it doesn’t but fear it will end up like….

    Franco Harris as a Seattle Seahawk
    Johnny U as a San Diego Charger
    Joe Namath as a L.A. Ram
    Willie Mays as a NY Met
    Others?

    Maybe only Joe Montana in KC had more of a respectable transfer……..?

  58. Once the PATS lost out on Hopkins he announced. ‘No help…no me’! it’s been a great 20 year run. Time to rebuild. Give it a couple to three years.

    CONGRATULATIONS to the rest of the league, i.e. haters. You get a reprieve for a while.

  59. hes washed up and wont even come close to earning his contract. dumb patriot fans crying about belichick, like he should just throw 30 mil at a qb that was avg at best in 10 games past season. every qb that’s ever filled in for Brady looked better then they were in that system. Cassel won 10 games after not starting a game since high school! belichick’s system>brady.

  60. Brady leaves after Patriots failed to get trade for Hopkins or Diggs, realizing they have no chance without game changing receivers.

  62. Just please NOT to Miami. I can’t begin to imagine how terrible that would be for me as a Miami fan.

  66. I’ve been saying this all along and everyone has been giving me thumbs down. When he said “I feel as though I still have something left to prove”, he was saying “I’m leaving”. There is nothing left to prove in NE. He wants to prove that he can win without BB.

  67. I’d say something will be official within the next 24 to 48 hours. I think he knows where, probably Tampa or the Chargers. Won’t be Vegas since they signed Mariota. My money is on Tampa.

  69. And just like Montana, Brady will go elsewhere and do nothing. His last year or two will be forgotten and his legacy will be as a New England Patriot.

  70. “The glorious sound of Pats fans’ tears is delightful.”

    No tears here. Am grateful for 19 years of a tremendous effort and piles o’ winning from Tom, and wish him the best in whatever he does and whatever team he goes to, as long as the latter is not playing against the Pats.

  71. Welcome to 20 years of irrelevance, Patriots fans. It was a nice run.

  72. Pink hat Patriots fans – we see you 👀

    Diehards are looking forward to the next chapter.

  73. Enormously successful people often have enormous egos, and a drive to constantly prove themselves. It’s part of what makes them so successful. Both BB and TB share this trait. I can appreciate how TB gets on people’s nerves, but it comes with the package. He’s earned the right to see if he can have success elsewhere – he likely won’t have anywhere near that in the year or two he has left, but he has earned the right to try.. We, as fans, don’t have to like it, but no one can question that he has earned that right, and if someone wants to pay for the privilege, so be it. I just hope Pats fans appreciate that this is a road (like Green Bay in the 1960s and Pittsburgh in the 1970s and SF in the 1980s) that is to be treasured – it may not come your way again. So savor it and move forward

  74. “New England is entering a rebuilding decade.”

    That kind of comment just makes me laugh. Belichick has constantly reloaded without much in the way of “rebuilding” years for the last 20 seasons. Why people think he will suddenly forget how to do so and keep the team competitive be it with Stidham or anyone else at QB is ludicrous.

  75. Too bad. Brady at his age should know enough to go home before he gets hurt.

    He reminds me of Johnny U. Where did he play his final year?

  76. Thanks for the memories, it was an unprecendented run. However, it’s ironic he talks about team with the way he acted last season: snubbing the young receivers if they made a mistake, pouting after wins, passive aggressive press conferences, and an overall me-first attitude. I’m guessing he’ll eventually regret the decision to not finish his career, especially after single-handedly costing them a first round BYE with an atrocious pick-6 vs. Miami in his last regular season game as a Pat and the same thing vs. Tenn as his last pass ever as a Pat.

  77. Guess it’s time for the Pats to go back to being the Pats. They should also go back to the white helmets and old logo.

  78. didnthearwhat says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:02 am
    Now I can throw away all my Patriots logo hats, golf towels etc., because I also need a divorce from Belichick. Brady, for all he has done, should have gotten whatever he wanted, but Mr. Bill always has to show he’s the boss. Good luck Tom and I now hope the Patriots get throttled weekly.
    ——————————————–

    Brady quit the Pats last year. He held us back.
    He toyed with fans with Instagram posts and nonsense after the season ended.

    Don’t let the door hit you in the ass, Tom!
    You neither, Mr. Fair-weather fan!

    The band played on. . .

  79. Bill Belichick, 33-46 as a Head Coach WITHOUT Tom Brady, fired from the Cleveland Browns, 5-11 as Patriots Head Coach with ALL PRO QB Drew Bledsoe!
    ____

    All-Pro Drew Bledsoe? Wearing some revisionist glasses there buddy? He was never an allpro, he was a 4 time probowler, but 3 of those happened in his first 5 years. The year before BB got to NE he threw 17 TDs and 21 Ints. He wasnt a probowler in the two years before BB got there either.

    You’re making stuff up.

  80. tylawspick6 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:04 am
    I had it all along…That deal would have been done already. BB Jon Lester’d Brady. Yep.

    Nailed it again.

    blah blah blah

    ====================

    Get a grip. There’s a whole big world beyond worshipping sports teams and pro athletes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!