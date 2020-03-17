Tom Brady reportedly has made his decision

Getty Images

We still don’t know what Tom Brady will do, but we apparently know that he has decided what to do. Whenever he does it.

Colin Cowherd recently posted this tweet: “Breaking. Just got text. Tom Brady has made his decision.”

This would imply that he has picked between the two teams who already were at the table with reportedly strong offers: The Chargers and the Buccaneers. (Cowherd is in L.A. and has tied to the Chargers. So there’s that.)

With Brady making it known on Tuesday morning that he’s not returning to the Patriots, it’s possible that some other team suddenly mashed the gas pedal.

Regardless, it sounds like a decision will be coming. And maybe frequent Brady interviewer Jim “Scratchy” Gray will get a chance to ride sidecar for Brady’s announcement, 10 years after LeBron James told Gray that LeBron would be taking his talents to South Beach.