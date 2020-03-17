Tom Brady reportedly has made his decision

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
We still don’t know what Tom Brady will do, but we apparently know that he has decided what to do. Whenever he does it.

Colin Cowherd recently posted this tweet: “Breaking. Just got text. Tom Brady has made his decision.”

This would imply that he has picked between the two teams who already were at the table with reportedly strong offers: The Chargers and the Buccaneers. (Cowherd is in L.A. and has tied to the Chargers. So there’s that.)

With Brady making it known on Tuesday morning that he’s not returning to the Patriots, it’s possible that some other team suddenly mashed the gas pedal.

Regardless, it sounds like a decision will be coming. And maybe frequent Brady interviewer Jim “Scratchy” Gray will get a chance to ride sidecar for Brady’s announcement, 10 years after LeBron James told Gray that LeBron would be taking his talents to South Beach.

30 responses to “Tom Brady reportedly has made his decision

  1. Vegas makes the most sense. Would love to see Tom on hard knocks with coach Gruden and maybe join the stage with Wayne Newton

  2. Insulting to call this guy who needed to cheat a Top 10 Quarterback in Football history let alone the best.

    Sammy Baugh, Joe Montana, Elway, Marino, Jurgensen, Brees, P.Manning, Favre, Tarkenton and Unitas all better.

  4. Is there anyone in sports journalism more arrogant and condescending than Jim Gray? Well yes, there is. But he’s among the top 5, no doubt.

  5. “Needed to cheat”???? What??? You seriously still don’t understand 7th grade science??? I’m embarrassed for you!!

  6. It’s Belichick who is the cheater not Brady. Too bad he stained the championships we would have won anyway

  7. logicalvoicesays says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:40 pm
    Insulting to call this guy who needed to cheat a Top 10 Quarterback in Football history let alone the best.
    ___________________________

    Time to get over this stupid narrative.

  8. For all of us who are not cheerleaders, it could also mean he has decided to retire. It is also cute that you STILL think he is driving this. I mean like Baby Yoda cute.

  9. He’s going to the Buccaneers to play for Bruce Arians. This is going to drive the trolls crazy

  11. I told you people way back when the 2019 season ended, and Tom put his house up for sale, and Alex Guerrero put his house up for sale, and then Alex sold his home in Foxboro, and immediately bought a new home that was within an hours drive of the Chargers new stadium that Tom was headed to the Chargers. You don’t sell your home and buy a new one all the way across the country unless your number one client, and business partner, is planning on moving in that direction, and that is exactly what Guerrero did, and you don’t sell your home and resign from your charity unless you aren’t planning on staying in town, and that is exactly what Tom did. Brady to the Chargers was a done deal which is why they let Rivers walk even though he said he was going to continue to play football. Everything is playing out exactly like it was laid out except for it becoming official that Tom is a Charger….Welcome to L.A Tom

  logicalvoicesays says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:40 pm
    Insulting to call this guy who needed to cheat a Top 10 Quarterback in Football history let alone the best.
    Sammy Baugh, Joe Montana, Elway, Marino, Jurgensen, Brees, P.Manning, Favre, Tarkenton and Unitas all better.
    ———————————————
    Wow, and from such an authority.

  13. A system QB has made his decision – go for the money and the failure. I don’t expect that Tomasina will be very good in his next stop. Time to fill the bank account. With any luck he’ll play one play and become a permanent retiree.

  14. Guarantee he chooses the Chargers over Tampa Bay! I think he has wanted L.A. this whole time and I know Gisele wants L.A.

  15. didnthearwhat says: It’s Belichick who is the cheater not Brady.
    ——————————————
    We know Deflategate was evidence-free. Now revisit Fraudger’s first salty fraud, Spygate. When Jets were caught sideline taping Pats in Dec 2006 after Tagliabue’s Oct 2006 video memo, Tag let them off as Jets said the film was for later study, not “in-game” use as Tag’s new rule stated. Incoming Fraudger in Q1 wk1 2007 retrospectively re-interpreted Tag’s rule, and “busted” Pats for doing the exact same thing to the Jets, saying no, “in-game” meant making use of info gleaned from the videos in any game, not just in real-time.

    There wasn’t even anything useful on those 15mins of tape. And even today, you can film from a few yards further away in the stands. Tag’s rule change was meant to ban cameras in areas where coaches could readily access videos during the game itself. And the huge joke today is Fraudger now wants all teams to use in-game video on their surfaces.

  16. “Tampa Bay, no income tax, decent defense and real weapons.”
    _______________

    Versus the Chargers who play in a soccer stadium and have no fans. Can anybody really imagine Brady in a 20,000 seat stadium for a home game where 2/3 of the fans would be wearing the opposing team’s colors? And for an owner like Spanos who might just decide to not sign any free agents to help Brady because they’re expensive and he doesn’t like spending money? They ROUTINELY have issues with signing their top draft picks even with a rookie pay system that takes most of the points of contention away.

  17. didnthearwhat says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:44 pm
    Tampa Bay, no income tax, decent defense and real weapons.

    ——————–

    You’re not taking into account the Giselle factor. I can’t see her shopping at Publix and eating at Golden Corral.

  18. Brady won’t go to Tampa. He can’t play in temps over 90 degrees. Last time be did, I. Jacksonville, he got obliterated. He cried to the league undercover every year to make sure the Miami road game was in November or December. Plus the intense heat and humidity would destroy his hair plugs. He could never take his helmet off on the bench in fear. He would care more about that than focusing on the game

  19. Sad what kind of absurd propaganda Patriots fans have to resort to to avoid admitting the truth every other team’s fans in the League know: The Patriots are absolutely and repeated cheaters. Their entire 21st century legacy is irrevocably tarnished.

  20. Some of you may be right about the Chargers. Football wise the Bucs are 100 percent the better fit. But this is a chance for Tom to build his TB12 Brand, work on 199 productions, it’s basically home, it’s why his wife prefers. 100 percent like what LeBron is doing. Brady already has the championships so being in better position to work on post football career could totally be the play and Kennan and Allen and Mike Williams are really good in their own right

  21. camstinks says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:53 pm
    I told you people way back when the 2019 season ended, and Tom put his house up for sale, and Alex Guerrero put his house up for sale, and then Alex sold his home in Foxboro, and immediately bought a new home that was within an hours drive of the Chargers new stadium that Tom was headed to the Chargers. You don't sell your home and buy a new one all the way across the country unless your number one client, and business partner, is planning on moving in that direction, and that is exactly what Guerrero did, and you don't sell your home and resign from your charity unless you aren't planning on staying in town, and that is exactly what Tom did. Brady to the Chargers was a done deal which is why they let Rivers walk even though he said he was going to continue to play football. Everything is playing out exactly like it was laid out except for it becoming official that Tom is a Charger….Welcome to L.A Tom

    17 10 Rate This

    ——————-

    Be prepared for FactsChecker to come in here and tell you that you have a big ego because ignorant people scoffed at your logic.

  22. Deflategate was a complete farce. It didn’t happen and anyone with a brain knows that.

    Spygate was Bill’s screwup.

  23. I don’t understand why Brady isn’t all about winning anymore. He doesn’t need more money nor does any other team give him a better chance at the SB than NE. On top of it, over the last few years he tried to balance family and football while skipping OTAs and stuff. This pattern won’t go well with any new team. He will need to commit 100% or not at all.

    Still, it will be interesting to see how NE does without Brady and how Brady does without Bill. My guess is Brady will have a bit more success than Bill but neither will win the SB

  didnthearwhat says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:47 pm
    It’s Belichick who is the cheater not Brady. Too bad he stained the championships we would have won anyway

    23 70 Rate This

    ————————-

    You need to watch the Two Bills ESPN’s 30/30 series. The roots of the myth known as Spygate are derived from the Jets cheating, meddling and then exacting revenge on BB who didn’t want to work for Woody Johnson. Woody was insulted, NE won 3SBs in 4 years, BB had drafted Brady and Woody Johnson literally hired Goodell (FACT) and then proceeded to tell him what to do.

    You can either accept science, fact and reality with the truth or you can tell us all how Santa Claus exists and there is no coronavirus either.

    Your choice.

  Jimmy McGill says:
    March 17, 2020 at 1:01 pm
    didnthearwhat says:
    March 17, 2020 at 12:44 pm
    Tampa Bay, no income tax, decent defense and real weapons.
    ——————
    Puhlezzzz.
    You think The GOAT wants to have anything to do with a recipient state???

  28. Guys I hear he’s going to the 49ers. It’s something I totally made up but I’m going to report it because I need the clicks. Trust me, it’s happening. It’s “gathering steam”.

  29. wash up old QB . who best days are long gone. dont see why all this excitement it wont end well for him.

