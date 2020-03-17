Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: I love him like a son, but he has the right to be free

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2020, 9:41 AM EDT
Getty Images

The world found out on Tuesday morning that Tom Brady won’t be returning to the Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft found out on Monday night.

“Tommy initiated contact and came over and saw me last night and told me he was going to move on,” Kraft told PFT by phone on Tuesday. “And it was really a positive, loving moment. I love him like a son. That’s why I gave his the freedom. I figured after 20 years, anybody who has brought us six Super Bowls, if he wants to be free, he has the right to do that. I had hoped he would choose to stay, as a fan and an owner. But out of respect for the relationship we’ve built, I gave him his freedom.”

Kraft still doesn’t relish Brady’s decision to exercise that freedom.

“It makes me very sad,” Kraft said.

The freedom came in the form of a contract that was negotiated last year, one that contained two voidable years after 2019 — and that prevented the Patriots from restricting Brady with the franchise tag or the transition tag.

It remains to be seen where Brady plays next; Brady (per Chris Simms) had wanted to play for the 49ers, but that won’t be happening. However it plays out, Robert Kraft will continue to be a fan of the player to whom Kraft routinely refers as his fifth son.

“Except when he plays us,” Kraft said, “I wish him well.”

29 responses to “Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: I love him like a son, but he has the right to be free

  2. The Patriots will be the London Patriots in T-Minus 5 seasons now that the New England Bandwagon fanbase is about to mass exit.

  3. father time undefeated .. TB is no longer TB .. walk away from the game . it wont go well ..

  4. Including QB postseason numbers, Brady has…
    The most TDs ever
    The most YDs ever
    Most wins in general
    Most SB wins.
    And in the top 5 in career passer rating.
    Alot of people dont realize that. To the avg Joe, Brady is just “the dude with 6 rings”. Not just that

  5. Classy move,bobby is the man hes the real reason the Pat’s have had all the success of this run !

  8. Poor guy (Kraft). He’s used to winning Super Bowls and now he’ll probably barely sniff the playoffs for a long time.

  9. Yes Robert, it’s easy to love him as a son when he’s in his prime, and willing to sign below-market rate contracts.

  10. Kraft blew it. He should have kept him on early not waiting until last night. TB12 will make him regret it.

  11. Anyone who doesn’t recognize that Brady is just about done-zo, hasn’t been paying attention to Bill.

  12. Chargers need to make a splash to get butts in the seats and both Brady and the wife seem to be left coast enthusiasts. Bolts it is….

  13. The NFL should retire Tom Brady’s number throughout the league like the NHL did with Wayne Gretzky’s number.

    Yes, Brady was that good.

  15. When the ego spirals out of control like it did with Favre, this is how it looks. Don’t be fooled.

    BB had a hard time reining the ego in. NE lost 2 SBs for it vs the Giants. BB had to draft a legit successor in JimmyG and work with him DAILY to get Brady to take his job more seriously as he stated to coast after meeting and marrying Giselle.

    In a nutshell, Brady and Giselle’s ego got way too big for Boston. Brady changed when he met and married her. Heck, I would even argue his ditching Moynihan for a more worldwide name like Giselle is symbolic to this.

  16. I TOLD YOU PEOPLE it’s gonna be the Chargers all you have to do is follow the bread crumbs, and when his fitness guru and business partner sold his home, and moved his entire family to a new home which happens to be located within an hours drive of the new Chargers stadium it was a done deal. Tom put his house on the market after last season, and he resigned from his Best Buddies Charity, and those are things you don’t do if you are planning on hanging around. See you Tom good luck in L.A

  17. “I gave him his freedom”

    Dudes a free agent. Kraft makes it sound like some kind of emperor releasing a servant of their duties. You want Brady to kiss the rings he earned for you you too?

  18. As a person that has never accomplished anything myself I just want to know one thing….. is this the thread where I bash a legend that has accomplished more than anyone that has ever played the game to make myself feel better about my very normal life?

  19. There is no “now we’ll know” blah blah blah. Bill and Tom are both near the end. There’s nothing they have to prove.

  21. Thank you Tom for letting us Cinti fans know. Curious to see if NE really is in on the Andy Dalton deal or if he is going to Chicago now.

  22. I don’t think it’ll be the chargers I don’t think he wants to play in front of an empty stadium.

  23. sityourselfdown says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:10 am
    Including QB postseason numbers, Brady has…
    The most TDs ever
    The most YDs ever
    Most wins in general
    Most SB wins.
    And in the top 5 in career passer rating.
    Alot of people dont realize that. To the avg Joe, Brady is just “the dude with 6 rings”. Not just that

    Lesson in logic. If your team makes it to the post season consistently, your numbers are likely to go up in all of these categories. (passer rating has a lot to do with dink and dunk”.

    If your team makes it deeper into the post season your numbers are likely to go up in all these categories.

    Please note there is a consistent word there. TEAM. I am not saying Brady is or was a bad QB by any stretch of the imagination, ONE of the best. But the TEAM has 6 wins, and BB, the defenses, etc have a LOT to do with that.

    Logic.

  24. “I gave him his freedom” rubs me the wrong way. I don’t like that there are people in this country who feel they can talk like this.

  25. tylawspick6 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:26 am
    When the ego spirals out of control like it did with Favre, this is how it looks. Don’t be fooled.

    BB had a hard time reining the ego in. NE lost 2 SBs for it vs the Giants. BB had to draft a legit successor in JimmyG and work with him DAILY to get Brady to take his job more seriously as he stated to coast after meeting and marrying Giselle.

    In a nutshell, Brady and Giselle’s ego got way too big for Boston. Brady changed when he met and married her. Heck, I would even argue his ditching Moynihan for a more worldwide name like Giselle is symbolic to this.

    ——
    I can’t put my finger on it but something was off about Tom last year. Beyond football performance. The moping and pouting was not like him. He was always a different cat than others in the league but I think Bill recognized it and it’s one reason why he was shown the door. 😞

  26. Tampa Bay makes the most sense to me:
    – Bruce Arians as HC
    – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cam Brate, OJ Howard at Receiver/TE
    – Very Good Defense
    – Great Location (Tampa/Clear Water is amazing)

    Two Years there make sense, then ride off into the Sunset.

  27. Brady met with Kraft last night. “What will it take to keep you Tom”. “ sorry Mr Kraft, but I can’t stand playing for BB anymore “. Kraft says “what if I get rid of Bill”? Brady “I’ll stay”

  28. jjfootball says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:32 am
    I don’t think it’ll be the chargers I don’t think he wants to play in front of an empty stadium.

    ——-

    It won’t be empty if he’s playing there.

  29. The guy has played longer than 99.8% of all current and former players. It’s ok to LET HIM GO.

