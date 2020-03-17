Tre Boston returning to Panthers on a three-year, $18 million deal

Getty Images

Safety Tre Boston has gotten a deal done earlier in free agency than in past offseasons.

Boston has agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal to stay in Carolina, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Boston will receive $9.5 million in the first year.

One of the most underrated players in the NFL, Boston signed with the Cardinals in July of 2018. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Panthers on July 31, 2019.

He ranks 65th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Boston spent his first three seasons in Carolina after the Panthers made him a fourth-round choice in 2014.

He was with the Chargers for one year and one with the Cardinals before returning to the Panthers last season.

Boston has 334 tackles, two sacks, 14 interceptions and 38 pass breakups in his career.