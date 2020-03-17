Vic Beasley agrees to one-year deal with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans have reached agreement with pass rusher Vic Beasley.

It’s a one-year, $9.5 million, prove-it deal, with a maximum of $12 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Beasley, 27, appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons last season and made 42 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

He ranks 76th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

The Falcons made Beasley the eighth overall choice in 2015, and he notched 156 tackles and 37.5 sacks. His best season came in 2016 when he had 15.5 sacks and made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl.