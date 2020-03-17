Washington agrees to terms with Kevin Pierre-Louis

Getty Images

Washington has agreed to terms with its second linebacker of the week.

They came to an agreement to re-sign Jon Bostic on Monday and the agents for Kevin Pierre-Louis told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that their client agreed to terms with Washington on Tuesday. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $3.45 million.

Pierre-Louis spent last season with the Bears and played a leading role on special teams while also playing 20 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 37 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

Pierre-Louis has also played for the Seahawks, Chiefs and Jets since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2014.

Washington has also reached agreements with guard Wes Schweitzer and cornerback Kendall Fuller since the negotiating window opened on Monday.