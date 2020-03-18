Bears announce Nick Foles trade, sort of

Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak protocols have created some unusual situations for the NFL. And they’re playing out on team Twitter feeds.

The teams aren’t allowed to announce transactions until they’re final. So the Bears have found a workaround.

They’ve tweeted that NFL Network is reporting that they’ve traded for quarterback Nick Foles, with this caveat: “NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making any official announcements.”

So the Bears officially have made an unofficial announcement, all in the name of fulfilling an obvious obligation to plug Snickers in the tweet.

Which means that they should closed the tweet with this: “Snickers. Because you get a little copy-pasty when you’re hungry.”