Bengals add Xavier Su’a-Filo to offensive line mix

Earlier today, the Bengals cut the guy they signed early in free agency last year.

Now they’ve replaced him with a guy they signed early in free agency.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the Bengals agreed to terms with offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo.

He gets a three-year $10 million deal.

The Bengals released guard John Miller earlier Wednesday, as they try to rebuild a line that struggled last year.

Originally a second-round pick of the Texans, Su’a-Filo started 12 games the last two years for the Cowboys.