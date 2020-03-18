Bengals add Xavier Su’a-Filo to offensive line mix

Earlier today, the Bengals cut the guy they signed early in free agency last year.
Now they’ve replaced him with a guy they signed early in free agency.
According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the Bengals agreed to terms with offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo.
He gets a three-year $10 million deal.
The Bengals released guard John Miller earlier Wednesday, as they try to rebuild a line that struggled last year.
Originally a second-round pick of the Texans, Su’a-Filo started 12 games the last two years for the Cowboys.