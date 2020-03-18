Bills agree to deal with Taiwan Jones

Getty Images

Taiwan Jones made a big impression against the Bills in overtime of their Wild Card loss to the Texans in January and they hope he can provide a game-changing play or two for them next season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bills have agreed to a one-year deal with the running back. It will actually be Jones’ second stint with the club as he played 14 games for them across the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Jones’ moment in the postseason spotlight came with under five minutes left in overtime. Deshaun Watson bounced and spun off pass rushers before dumping the ball off to Jones for a 34-yard gain to the Buffalo 10-yard-line. Ka'imi Fairbairn would end the game with a field goal on the next play.

That was Jones’ only catch of the day and he also had one catch in the regular season to go with one catch in the playoff loss to the Chiefs the next weekend. He ran nine times for 40 yards and saw most of his playing time on special teams for Houston.