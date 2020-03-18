Broncos donate $500,000 to Colorado COVID-19 impact fund

Getty Images

The Broncos are the latest NFL team to pledge money in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis announced a $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID-19 impact fund.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the formation of the fund Wednesday. It will assist in paying for medical supplies, organizing volunteers, staffing nursing homes and homeless shelters, soliciting leaning supplies and helping workers, families and small businesses with funds to “weather the storm.”

“This is a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through it together,” the Broncos said on Twitter in announcing the donation.

To donate, visit helpcoloradonow.org.