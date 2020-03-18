Broncos keep De’Vante Bausby, agreeing to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback De’Vante Bausby, via multiple reports.

Bausby, 27, returns to Denver for a second season.

He signed a one-year deal with the Broncos a year ago.

Bausby played in five games with two starts last season, seeing action on 136 defensive snaps and 42 on special teams before a neck/spine injury landed him on injured reserve.

He made 13 tackles and three pass breakups.

Bausby also has spent time with Kansas City, Philadelphia and Chicago. He has played 15 games with three starts, making 39 tackles and three pass breakups.