Broncos performed physical, sit-down interview with A.J. Bouye pre-COVID-19

The COVID-19 procedures will drastically change the way that teams introduce new players. In Denver, however, the arrival of cornerback A.J. Bouye comes with an eyebrow-raising twist: An in-studio interview with the team’s website.

No, the Broncos haven’t violated the league’s rules by bringing Bouye to the facility. According to the Broncos, the interview was recorded “a few weeks ago” when he traveled to Denver for a physical, which he obviously passed.

So check it out. It may be one of the few on-camera, in-person sessions we see between a player and a new team until the world begins to creep back toward normal.