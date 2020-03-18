Broncos place second-round tender on Mike Purcell

Getty Images

The Broncos have placed a second-round tender on defensive lineman Mike Purcell, his representation, Reign Sports Management, announced.

The $3.27 million tender ensures the Broncos get the chance to match any offer to Purcell, or get a second-round choice in return for losing him.

Purcell, 28, is one of the league’s top run defenders.

He made 48 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his first season in Denver.

Purcell spent his first three seasons with the 49ers. He bounced around for two seasons, trying to stick with the Rams, Bears, Panthers, Patriots and Chiefs.

The Broncos also are tendering exclusive rights free agent Jake Rodgers, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.