Broncos trading for Jurrell Casey

Getty Images

The Broncos are making a big addition to their defensive line.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are acquiring defensive tackle Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Titans.

The Broncos are sending back a “day three draft pick,” which could be a fourth-rounder or a seventh. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports it’s a seventh-rounder.

The 30-year-old Casey is expensive ($11.8 million this year, with three years of contract left), but a considerable upgrade for them. Adding that kind of salary makes it clear they’ll be getting rid of Joe Flacco later.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Casey lends some stability to a team with a glut of free agents (Shelby Harris, Derek Wolfe) up front.