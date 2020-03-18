Browns sign Karl Joseph

Getty Images

After four years in Oakland, safety Karl Joseph will try to re-boot his career in Cleveland.

Joseph is signing a one-year contract with the Browns, according to multiple reports.

The 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Joseph started the first nine games of last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. That injury proved to end his time with the Raiders, who were ready to move on after declining Joseph’s fifth-year option last year.

Joseph is No. 87 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.