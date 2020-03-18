Buccaneers schedule will feature some fascinating matchups

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2020, 8:03 AM EDT
Buccaneers schedule
If Tom Brady had landed in San Francisco, the 49ers schedule would have contained a slew of must-see games. With Brady heading to Tampa Bay, the slate still consists of plenty of compelling matchups.

The dates and times won’t be known, but the opponents and the places are. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers won’t play the Patriots — unless both teams get to the Super Bowl. Fortunately, the Bucs otherwise have a very good schedule.

Beyond the six games against the teams of the NFC South (which includes a pair of combined-age-of-84 games against the Saints and Drew Brees), the Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jared Goff and the Rams, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, and the Chargers — the team #Tommy spurned to pick the Bucs.

The road schedule has TB12 and TB going to Las Vegas to face Jon Gruden and company, Denver (where Brady has struggled often), New York to face the Giants (who are 2-0 against Brady in Super Bowls), Detroit (Matt Patricia reunion), and Chicago (the only game that doesn’t really have much on-the-surface sizzle).

Several of those games surely will be destined for prime time and/or the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on a Sunday afternoon, giving the Buccaneers a profile that they’ve never before had.

Hopefully, that will happen. Because this will mean that football season will happen. Which will mean that some semblance of normalcy will have returned to our nation and our world before September.

19 responses to “Buccaneers schedule will feature some fascinating matchups

  3. I don’t see how a 43yr old Tommy Boy makes the Bucs that much better especially playing in a brutal conference and tough division (this ain’t the AFCE, you’re not in Kansas anymore Tom) playing in Bruce Arians offense that calls nothing but 5-7 step drops leaving his tackles on islands that end up getting his QBs pulverized which is why older QBs frequently end up hurt in that offense.

  4. “Chicago (the only game that doesn’t really have much on-the-surface sizzle).”

    Watching old man Brady try to run away from Robert Quinn, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith is going to be more exciting than any of those games.

  5. I hate to say it but Evans and Godwin (at least last year for Godwin) were crazy good with Winston, what will they be like with Brady?? Packer fans are crapping themselves now that Brady is an NFC QB.

  6. The Bucs are not the Patriots, this is going to haunt the Tampa Bay organization for years.

  7. Honestly, no matter what divisions the Bucs were scheduled to play, the match-ups would be epic. That’s the beauty of the divisions and the schedule format (and a big reason why many fans are opposed to changing the formula by adding a 17th game).

    Bucs versus the AFC East? Must-watch TV.
    AFC North, with games against Pit and Balt? Outstanding.
    AFC South, rematch with Ten, and against Rivers and the Colts, and Watson and Houston? Yes, please!
    NFC East, playing against Dallas, Phila and the Giants? I’m in!
    NFC West, versus SF, Rams, Cards and Seahawks? Sign me up!

    Part of it, also, is that Brady’s been around so long, there’s so many “natural rivalries” with him. Plus, with parity across most of the league, 75% of all games make for quality match-ups.

  8. This reminds me when Michael Jordan played for Washington wizards,,,it’s on that level

  9. Looking forward to Green Bay in Tampa next season. I might even take a trip down for that one. We will see if the world is a healthier place by then.

    I find it very interesting that Tom Brady wanted a say over the roster and the Buccs are giving him that. That alone tipped the scales away from the Chargers and Tampa Bay got their man.

  10. “hopefully this will happen.” It is going to happen guy.

    The Swine Flu Pandemic had 60 million cases and 12 thousand deaths, while an emergency was declared – no one (not one) person around the world took these kinds of precautionary measures and it went away in less than a year.

    How is it that no one remembers what happened just 10 years ago. Hockey season will resume, backetball will resume. The masters will happen, and football season will happen.

  11. I love the fact that Tom went to the NFC. Now all of the haters that kept whining about how he plays in a weak division are going to have to come up with something else to cry about

  12. muzzy27 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 8:13 am

    I hate to say it but Evans and Godwin (at least last year for Godwin) were crazy good with Winston, what will they be like with Brady?? Packer fans are crapping themselves now that Brady is an NFC QB.
    _________

    No……….we really aren’t.

  13. No more cake walk to the AFCE division title. This is going to end ugly for Brady
    It will be a sad story book ending to an incredible career

  14. freefromwhatyouare says:
    March 18, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Looking forward to Green Bay in Tampa next season. I might even take a trip down for that one. We will see if the world is a healthier place by then.
    __________

    I have friends that moved down to that area that my wife and I visit every year.
    Been to RJ stadium several times for a Packers’ game and a few college bowls, not a big fan of the venue with a lot of the seats a mile away from the action.
    We usually go down by the pirate ship and take in the game from the end zone.
    Thankfully I’m tall.

  15. TB12…..

    Or not? Godwin wears #12 now. I’m sure MANY fans have and
    wear his jersey already.

    What will happen? I bet Brady takes a new number….

  16. Thats a pretty gnarly schedule. I don’t see this working out for Brady. I hope I am wrong.

  17. Many of the games you listed should be good games.

    The Vikings weren’t good last year, and they are losing lots of their players.

    Plus, Cousins can’t beat teams with winning records. So if the Bucs are at least .500, it’s an instant loss for the Purples.

  18. Oh Wow! That is quite fascinating! I wonder how long before Brady Hits the DL. Winston was on the run all year and he’s quite a bit more mobile than Brady.

  19. Brady will get re-energized, certainly, but don’t forget the excellent teams around him that enabled much of his success. Favre eventually ended up with a very good Vikings team that had SuperBowl written all over it. Unfortunately, they had such a porous O-line Favre had to run for his life, essentially ending his career prematurely. Brady runs the same risk.

