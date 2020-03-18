Cardinals sign Devon Kennard

Getty Images

Devon Kennard wasn’t out of work long after the Lions cut him.

Kennard is signing a three-year contract with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

Although he was a starter for the last two years in Detroit and appeared to be a part of what General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia are trying to build, the Lions decided to cut costs by cutting him. He is still a solid player who should be a big contributor in Arizona.

The Cardinals have been aggressive this week, most notably adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and this is another move that shows things are trending in the right direction in Arizona.