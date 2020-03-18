Chargers announce Trai Turner-Russell Okung trade

Getty Images

The Chargers and Panthers agreed to swap tackle Russell Okung for guard Trai Turner almost two weeks ago and that left time for them to take care of physicals before the slowdown caused by the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the last week.

That means the Chargers were able to officially announce Turner’s acquisition once the new league year was underway on Wednesday.

While the Broncos released a video with cornerback A.J. Bouye as part of their trade announcement, the Chargers’ release focuses on the details of the trade along with bios of both players. That may be coming at some point later in the day or week if the Chargers did sit down with Turner at some point after agreeing to the trade.

The Chargers’ announcements of the signings of tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Chris Harris, defensive tackle Linval Joseph and anyone else they bring in until they are able to do physicals.