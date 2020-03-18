Chargers are debating the possible pursuit of Cam Newton

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Panthers want to trade Cam Newton. They’ve yet to find a partner. Given the challenges associated with having team doctors conduct a proper physical in advance of any trade, the Panthers ultimately may have to cut Newton.

And if/when they do, the Chargers may be waiting.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chargers currently are debating whether to pursue Newton. A trade remains unlikely given the inability of team doctors to give him a physical. But the Chargers could pursue Newton, if/when he’s released.

The Bears had been linked to Newton, but they’ve traded for Nick Foles. That leaves few seats for Newton.

If not the Chargers, why not the Patriots? Newton has a 2-0 record against Bill Belichick, and he could be an intriguing option to succeed Tom Brady — if healthy.

The Chargers pursued Tom Brady, who chose the Buccaneers. The presumptive starter in L.A. continues to be Tyrod Taylor. If the Chargers don’t acquire a veteran quarterback in free agency or via the trade market, they could draft one.

Newton makes a ton of sense for the Chargers, for both football reasons and business reasons. He’d give the team the boost it needs in the L.A. market, and could help the Chargers becomes much more competitive than they were last year.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Chargers are debating the possible pursuit of Cam Newton

  4. When Cam was young and healthy, he was this unstoppable force that was difficult to gameplan for.

    But I’m a Bucs fan so I’ve seen him a lot the last few years. The guy I’ve seen is nowhere near that guy anymore.

  6. You know I could see him on the Pats actually. Bill hasn’t had a quarterback with mobility in like 20 years…

  8. “Newton makes a ton of sense for the Chargers, for both football reasons and business reasons. He’d give the team the boost it needs in the L.A. market”
    ______________

    This reads like it was written 5 years ago when he was MVP. Now, after several years hurt and not playing well, absolutely nobody is going to turn out just to see Cam play. Pretty good odds he might not even beat out Tyrod for the starting job.

  10. It’s a stretch to say Newton will make the Chargers better and it’s even more of a stretch to say he’d give them a big boost. He hasn’t been good for two years and in the NFL that’s a long time.

  14. Bears trade for Files and Chargers may wait for a gimpy Can Newton…
    I guess that guy in Florida who threw for 5000 yards we kept hearing those stats thrown out for every day just more proof that stats don’t matter…
    Just saying!

  15. Oh lordy lordy. Just what we need is Cam Newton in the bright lights of big city L.A. His runway shows he puts on after game at the pressers will want me to throw even more things at my tv.

  19. As a Chiefs fan, I approve this potential deal.

    Make this happen, Bolts. Build upon your 20-year reign as pre-season champions of the NFL.

  20. Just not the same guy without the ability to get those tough 3rd downs & goal line plays with his feet. As a pocket only passer – hes below average; zone defenses will eat him alive.

  21. This is a good fit for Cam. The city will be over the Chargers season by mid-October (at the latest) and won’t even notice if he flounders there.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!